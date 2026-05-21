Mumbai: BEST Launches ‘Shree Siddhivinayak Ferry’ AC Bus Service To Ease Devotee Rush At Prabhadevi

BEST Launches ‘Shree Siddhivinayak Ferry’ AC Bus Service Between Dadar Station And Temple In Prabhadevi | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 21: Mumbai’s growing crowd of devotees visiting the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Temple will soon get a more comfortable travel option.

In a move aimed at improving last-mile connectivity and reducing traffic pressure around the temple area, BEST has introduced a new air-conditioned circular bus service named “Shree Siddhivinayak Ferry” on route A-45. The service will begin operations from May 23, 2026.

The newly introduced AC route will operate between Dadar Station (West) and the temple at Prabhadevi, covering key locations including Portuguese Church, Aaram Nagar, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Dadar Police Station, Sharada Ashram and Kabutarkhana before returning to Dadar Station.

BEST officials said the service has been designed especially for devotees, senior citizens and daily commuters who often face overcrowding and traffic congestion in the temple belt.

New circular route to run every 20 minutes

According to the schedule, the first bus will leave Dadar Station at 7 am, while the last service will depart at 10.55 pm. Buses will run at intervals of 20 to 22 minutes throughout the day.

The circular route is expected to provide smoother movement for commuters travelling from railway stations to the temple area without depending heavily on autos or private vehicles.

The Siddhivinayak Temple remains one of Mumbai’s busiest religious destinations, attracting thousands of devotees every day, especially on Tuesdays, weekends and festival occasions.

BEST aims to improve feeder connectivity

With increasing footfall and traffic movement around Prabhadevi and Dadar, the new AC feeder service is likely to become a major convenience for both devotees and local residents.

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Transport observers said the initiative also reflects BEST’s continued push to improve feeder connectivity and attract more passengers towards public transport through comfortable and targeted services.

The launch of the “Shree Siddhivinayak Ferry” is expected to offer a faster, affordable and hassle-free travel experience in one of Mumbai’s most crowded religious corridors.

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