Mumbai: BEST Land Handover Plan Faces Protest As Citizens’ Group Demands Rollback Of 22-Depot PPP Redevelopment

Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST will protest outside BMC headquarters against the proposed redevelopment of 22 BEST depots and demand a larger BEST-owned bus fleet | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The proposed redevelopment of 22 BEST depots under the public-private partnership (PPP) model has triggered a fresh protest, with the citizens' group Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST accusing the civic administration and Maharashtra government of putting the future of the city's public transport system at risk.

The group will hold a protest outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at 3.30 pm on Thursday, August 27, opposing the proposal passed by the civic body on August 18 despite opposition.

Concerns Over Depot Redevelopment

The group has alleged that handing over prime BEST depot land to private developers in the name of the government's ‘Kayakalp’ redevelopment plan could weaken the undertaking financially and eventually affect its ability to provide affordable public transport.

The redevelopment plan proposes facilities such as schools, hospitals, art museums, theatres and sports centres, besides public parking for around 36,000 vehicles.

However, the group has questioned the need for such facilities on BEST land when several government schools and hospitals are already facing financial and infrastructure problems. It has alleged that the redevelopment could ultimately benefit private developers more than ordinary Mumbaikars.

Demand To Scrap Wet-Lease Model

The protest also comes amid criticism of BEST's wet-lease model. The group has demanded that the system be scrapped immediately, arguing that BEST should regain greater control over its buses, maintenance and operations.

It has demanded that the undertaking expand its fleet to at least 10,000 buses owned and maintained by BEST, while asking the BMC to provide adequate funding and clear BEST's accumulated deficits.

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The group has also opposed the proposed transfer of depot land to private players and demanded that the decision be immediately reversed. Its coordinators, Vidyadhar Date and Husain Indorewala, have appealed to BEST employees, workers' organisations and Mumbaikars to participate in the protest.

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