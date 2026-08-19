BEST Workers’ Hunger Strike Has No Impact On Mumbai Bus Services, Union Says Agitation Will Continue |

Mumbai: The indefinite hunger strike launched by the BEST Workers Union on Tuesday over pending employee demands has had no impact on the city's bus services, with BEST recording no decline in the turnout of its own and wet-lease buses compared with Monday.

Union secretary Shashank Rao said the union deliberately opted for a hunger strike instead of a strike to ensure that commuters do not face inconvenience. “We started the hunger strike instead of a strike because we did not want to trouble Mumbaikars. That is why there has been no impact on the bus turnout position. I asked the employees to ensure that no trouble is caused to Mumbaikars,” Rao said.

Union Chooses Hunger Strike Instead Of Strike To Avoid Commuter Inconvenience

According to BEST's turnout data, there was no negative difference in the number of BEST-owned and wet-lease buses operating on August 18 compared with August 17. In fact, 13 more buses were on the road on August 18 than the previous day same with the wet lease buses also, according to the BEST BRC officer.

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The union began its indefinite hunger strike at 11.30 am at its office at Kennedy Bridge, Opera House. It is demanding settlement of the pending wage agreements for 2016-21 and 2021-26, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and pay scales on par with BMC employees. It has also demanded equal pay for wet-lease workers and correction of pay discrepancies for employees initially appointed as casual labourers and later made permanent.

Other demands include merger of BEST's budget with the BMC budget, financial support to retain BEST-owned buses, payment of gratuity and final dues to retired employees and implementation of the June 11, 2019 MoU. The union has said the agitation will continue until its demands are addressed.

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