Mumbai: BEST Introduces 10 AC Electric Double-Decker Buses; Move Aimed At Improving City's Suburban Commuting

Representational photo | File

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has taken a significant leap forward in enhancing public transportation services in Mumbai's suburban areas by introducing 10 air-conditioned electric double-decker buses in the Kurla and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) areas. This initiative follows the retirement of aging non-AC double-decker buses in October, providing much-needed relief for suburban commuters.

BEST's current fleet includes 39 AC double-decker buses, out of a total order of 200 from bus supplier Switch Mobility. These buses not only offer a more comfortable and environmentally friendly journey but also contribute to improving transportation services in the city. Currently, 20 of these buses are serving the island city, with an additional 10 soon to be introduced in suburban BKC and Kurla areas. The remaining nine will be added gradually on other routes of suburban areas.

Installation of charging stations underway

Addressing the timeline for introducing the ten double-decker buses in the Kurla-BKC areas, an official from BEST explained that the installation of sufficient charging stations in suburban areas is currently underway, and these buses will be introduced once the infrastructure is ready.

The complete fleet of 200 air-conditioned electric double-decker buses is expected to be delivered by March 2024. These buses will be strategically stationed across the 12 depots managed by BEST, further expanding and enhancing Mumbai's public transport network.

BEST to deploy AC electric double-decker buses in suburbs

In response to the pressing needs of suburban passengers, BEST has made the decision to deploy air-conditioned electric double-decker buses in the suburbs as well. The introduction of ten of these eco-friendly buses in the Kurla BKC area aims to provide a more convenient and sustainable commuting option for residents in this region.

According to BEST, these electric double-decker buses not only prioritize environmental friendliness but also offer noiseless and pollution-free journeys. Passengers can enjoy the convenience of automatic double-sided entry, and for their safety and comfort, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras and mobile charging facilities on board. This initiative represents a positive step towards improving the quality of public transportation in Mumbai and reducing the city's carbon footprint.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Concerns Rise Over Electric Bus Safety After 2 Incidents of Fire In NMMT Buses

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)