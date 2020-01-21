Mumbai: BEST introduce 2 feeder routes from Goregaon-E

Mumbai: To match up with the high demands of the increase in number of office-goers and students, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Monday inaugurated two new feeder bus services at Goregaon.
The air conditioned mini 35 seater electric buses will operate from the Goregaon station (East) to Santosh Nagar and Nagari Niwara. Both the locations are not properly connected by public transports with the local train station and are dominated by auto rickshaw drivers.
The regular commuters had to face severe inconvenience on a daily basis due to the surge pricing of sharing auto rickshaws.
Speaking to the Free Press Journal a senior BEST spokesperson and officer informed the BEST ridership has skyrocketed since the fares were slashed on last July due to which the transport undertaking will be rolling out more fleets in the times to come.
“We are sure the buses will run packed and this will put an end to the harassment faced by commuters during the peak hours, as sharing auto rickshaws charge whatever they feel like as they had a monopoly.” said the official.
He also mentioned within the coming one month, the frequency of buses in these two routes will also increase as more fleets will be deployed.
