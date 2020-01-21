Mumbai: BEST introduce 2 feeder routes from Goregaon-E

Mumbai: To match up with the high demands of the increase in number of office-goers and students, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Monday inaugurated two new feeder bus services at Goregaon.

The air conditioned mini 35 seater electric buses will operate from the Goregaon station (East) to Santosh Nagar and Nagari Niwara. Both the locations are not properly connected by public transports with the local train station and are dominated by auto rickshaw drivers.

The regular commuters had to face severe inconvenience on a daily basis due to the surge pricing of sharing auto rickshaws.