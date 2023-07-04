Mumbai: BEST Diverts Buses After Waterlogging In Several Areas In Sion

Representational photo | File

Mumbai: Due to waterlogging after a heavy rainfall, especially in Sion area, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted several of its buses.

According to BEST officials, the Sion was particularly affected, leading to the diversion of several bus routes. The waterlogging at Sion road no. 24 prompted the diversion of buses on routes 07, C10, 22, 25, 302, 312, and 411. These buses were rerouted via Sion Circle road no. 3 starting from 17:45 hrs.