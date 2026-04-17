Mumbai: BEST Clears ₹29.22 Crore Covid Allowance Dues After 6 Years, Also Pays ₹67 Crore Gratuity

BEST disburses long-pending Covid allowance and gratuity payments, bringing relief to thousands of employees | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: In a long-pending decision, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has paid Rs 29.22 crore as Covid allowance to 9,077 employees, nearly six years after the benefit was announced during the pandemic.

Break-up of payments

The payment includes 6,837 employees from transport and engineering departments who received Rs 22.19 crore, 1,820 supply staff who got Rs 5.82 crore, and 420 general staff who were paid Rs 1.19 crore.

The state government had announced this special allowance to recognise the services of BEST drivers and conductors during Covid-19. However, due to BEST’s poor financial condition, the payment was delayed for years.

Gratuity dues also cleared

In another development, BEST has also disbursed Rs 67 crore towards pending gratuity of retired employees. Many retirees are still awaiting full settlement, which is being cleared in instalments as funds become available.

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Relief for employees and retirees

Officials said the payments are part of efforts to reduce long-pending dues. The move brings relief to thousands of workers and retirees who had been waiting for their rightful payments.

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