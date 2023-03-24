Mumbai: BEST changes bus pattern for Sundays and holidays | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), the civic transport body of Mumbai, has decided to design a new pattern for the operations of its buses on Sundays and holidays. At present, only 60% of buses are operated on Sundays.

On Sundays and holidays, 40% taxis and rickshaws also stay off the road resulting in last mile connectivity problems for private sector workers. “After analysing the current traffic pattern of the city, we decided to redesign our Sunday and holiday pattern of bus operation," said Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST, adding that the new pattern will be applicable from the month of April.

BEST to try and run over 80% buses on Sundays, holidays

"Under the new pattern, we will try to operate over 80% of buses on Sundays and holidays," said Chandra.

At present, over 3,600 buses are being daily operated by BEST in the city which being used by more than 35 lakh passengers during weekdays.

AL Quadros, General Secy of Taximen's Union said taxis stay off road since drivers need rest too

When contacted AL Quadros, General Secretary of Mumbai Taximen's Union, he said, "Especially in the first, half demand of taxis are comparatively less than weekdays, hence nearly 40% of taxis stay off the road because drivers also need rest at least one day in week.” According to Quadros, currently around 25,000 taxis are running on the road, out of this nearly 40% stay off the road on Sunday.