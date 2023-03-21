Mumbai: Fire erupts in BEST's power unit in Wadala, none hurt; visuals surface

Blaze erupted in power substation in Wadala | Twitter

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a power substation of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) here on Monday night, but there was no report of any casualty, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted in the power substation located behind Vidyalankar College in the Sangam Nagar locality of Wadala (East) around 9.30 pm, they said.

A civic official said at least four fire engines were at the spot to douse the flames and there was no report of any casualty.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire in Bhandup's garment unit

A fire had broken out on Sunday evening in a garment unit at Bhandup. No injury has been reported in the incident but all the garment materials in the unit got burnt in the fire. The unit was near Shreeram college.

Due to narrow lanes the fire tender had difficulty to reach the spot. Other than garments, the fire was confined to sewing machines, furniture etc.