Mumbai BEST Buses May Soon Accept UPI Payments For Tickets As BJP Leader Ajay Singh Pushes Cashless Travel Proposal | Representational Image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on BEST buses may soon be able to pay for their tickets through UPI, if a proposal placed before the BEST committee by its member and BJP Mumbai spokesperson Ajay Singh is accepted. Singh has urged the administration to introduce UPI-based ticket payment facilities across the entire BEST bus fleet, arguing that passengers should not have to depend on cash for a routine journey in a city that has widely adopted digital payments.

Ajay Singh Calls For Cashless Ticketing Across BEST Fleet

Raising the demand before the committee, Singh pointed out that UPI payments are now accepted by businesses ranging from roadside tea stalls to shopping malls, while several public bus transport systems have also adopted the facility. He cited Bengaluru's BMTC, Telangana's TGSRTC, Bhubaneswar's Mo Bus and Nagpur's city bus service as examples where commuters can pay through UPI.

He said India recorded more than 2,400 crore UPI transactions in September, averaging over 80 crore transactions a day. "When every section of society is increasingly using digital payments, why should BEST buses remain without this facility?" Singh asked.

UPI Facility Could Reduce Exact Change Problems

The demand is aimed particularly at occasional bus users who do not have a BEST smart card, bus pass or the Chalo app. While regular commuters already have access to these digital options, passengers making occasional journeys often have to pay in cash. Introducing QR-code-based payments would give them another convenient option without requiring them to purchase a smart card or pass.

Singh said the facility would also address the recurring problem of passengers and conductors struggling to arrange exact change. Delays caused by searching for coins or returning the balance can affect ticket distribution, particularly during peak hours. QR-code payments, he argued, would make transactions quicker and reduce unnecessary arguments over change.

The proposal could also reduce BEST's cash-handling workload, including daily cash collection, counting, storage and bank deposits. Lower dependence on cash would help minimise handling risks and administrative expenses.

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