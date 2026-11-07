Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Faces Possible Organisational Shake-Up After Diwali Amid Reports Of Growing Internal Discontent | Sourced

Mumbai: A possible revolt by senior leaders in the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction is reportedly taking shape, with discontent brewing over the functioning of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and MP Parth Pawar. A section of senior leaders is believed to be exploring ways to remove the duo from key organisational positions and assert control over the party following their recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Senior Leaders Reportedly Raise Concerns Over Party Functioning

According to political sources, the developments could pave the way for a merger between the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions, with the reunited party eventually joining the ruling dispensation at the Centre and in Maharashtra. The process is expected to gain momentum after Diwali, sources claimed.

Following the death of Ajit Pawar in an accident, the party has reportedly been facing internal uncertainty. Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar, who have been handling the party's affairs, have allegedly faced criticism from several senior leaders over their functioning and the manner in which organisational matters are being handled. A sizeable section of the party is said to be unhappy with the leadership and is considering a collective move to challenge the existing arrangement.

The growing discontent was reportedly conveyed to Shah by some disgruntled NCP leaders. Subsequently, Shah's office summoned key leaders of the Ajit Pawar faction to Delhi for separate discussions. Sources claimed that the leaders were not initially informed about the purpose of the meeting until they received communication from Shah's office.

During the meeting, the leaders are understood to have raised complaints about Sunetra and Parth Pawar's functioning. Shah reportedly asked them why they could not collectively remove the two from their positions. He also sought clarification on whether the party constitution permitted the removal of the national president and other office-bearers.

Appointment Of Sunetra Pawar As Party President Reportedly Challenged

NCP national secretary Sachchidanand Singh is understood to have informed Shah that he had already approached the Election Commission challenging Sunetra Pawar's appointment as party president on February 26, 2026. Shah reportedly advised the leaders to take a decision at their own level, according to sources.

The developments have fuelled speculation about a possible organisational upheaval in the Ajit Pawar faction after Diwali. However, there has been no official confirmation of any move to remove Sunetra or Parth Pawar.

The reported rebellion could also have implications for the long-pending merger discussions between the two NCP factions. Sources claim that once the leadership issue in the Ajit Pawar faction is resolved, the breakaway group could reunite with the Sharad Pawar-led faction, creating a unified NCP that may join the ruling alliance at both the state and national levels.

Despite NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's active participation in INDIA bloc protests, political circles have been witnessing speculation about growing proximity between the Sharad Pawar faction and the BJP.

Modi's Reported Call To Sharad Pawar Fuels Political Speculation

Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly called Sharad Pawar to enquire about his health after the veteran leader was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. According to Pawar's close associate Vitthal Sheth Maniyar, Modi advised him to rest and reportedly remarked that Supriya was now ready to take responsibility, adding that she and the BJP leadership could manage the country while Pawar remained healthy to bless them.

The reported conversation has further fuelled speculation about a possible political realignment involving the Sharad Pawar faction and the NDA.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, 85, is currently undergoing treatment for a chest infection at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel met him at the hospital on Thursday night. The meeting has drawn attention amid speculation over a possible rapprochement between the two NCP factions.

Sources indicated that the two leaders discussed the possibility of bringing the factions together. Patel is also understood to have briefed Sharad Pawar about the discussions held during his recent meeting with Amit Shah.

Apart from Patel, several prominent political leaders and personalities, including industrialist Gautam Adani, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, have visited the hospital to enquire about Pawar's health.

Sources further claim that if legal or organisational hurdles prevent the merger of the two NCP factions, the Sharad Pawar group may consider joining the BJP-led alliance independently.

Under this possible arrangement, Supriya Sule could be accommodated in the Union Cabinet, while other leaders from the faction may get ministerial positions in Maharashtra. There is also speculation that two ministerial berths from the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) quotas could be allocated to the Sharad Pawar group.

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