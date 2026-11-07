Bomb Threat Email Sent To Bombay High Court Also Names BSE, Worli Racecourse And Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court triggered a security alert in Mumbai on Friday. Apart from the High Court, the email also threatened to blow up the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Worli Racecourse and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, 'Jalsa'.

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Following the receipt of the threatening email, Mumbai Police took serious cognisance of the matter and alerted the concerned security agencies. Police and security personnel have initiated necessary security checks at the locations mentioned in the email. Investigators are also examining the contents and technical details of the email to trace its sender and establish the source of the threat. Further investigation is underway.

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