Mumbai: BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles On Western Express Highway Near Malad, Causes Massive Traffic Snarl |

Mumbai: A major traffic disruption was reported on Mumbai's Western Express Highway on Thursday morning after a BEST bus allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles near Pushpa Park in Malad East, leaving at least one car, reportedly an Ola cab, severely damaged and triggering a long traffic jam during peak commuting hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accident reportedly took place on the busy arterial road. Visuals from the spot showed a car extensively damaged in the collision, with its front and side portions crushed due to the impact. Several other vehicles are also believed to have been involved in the incident.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 6.50 am when BEST bus number 8184, operating on Route 440 and attached to Wadala Depot, was returning to the depot after completing its scheduled trip.

Traffic Snarl Reported On WEH After Accident

The crash led to major congestion on the Western Express Highway, affecting traffic movement during the morning rush hour. Commuters heading to offices and other destinations were caught in long queues as authorities worked to clear the affected stretch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and initiated an investigation. Efforts were also undertaken to restore normal traffic flow and remove the damaged vehicles from the roadway.

No Injuries Or Casualties Reported So Far

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding any injuries or fatalities in the accident. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and gathering details from eyewitnesses and those involved.

The BEST administration has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. Officials are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the condition of the bus and the factors that may have contributed to the accident.

Traffic movement gradually resumed after authorities cleared the accident site, though delays were reported for some time on the affected stretch. Police are continuing their investigation and are expected to submit a detailed report on the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/