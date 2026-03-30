Mumbai: BEST Bus Loses Control, Mounts Divider In Dharavi - Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows BEST Bus Mounted On Divider In 90 - Feet Road, Dharavi - WATCH | discoveryofmaharashtranews instagram page

Mumbai: A video circulating on social media has brought attention to a concerning incident in Sion-Dharavi, where a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus was seen mounted atop a road divider. The incident reportedly occurred on the busy 90-Feet Road in Dharavi, triggering alarm among residents and passersby.

According to a post shared by the Instagram handle ‘discoveryofmaharashtranews’, the bus, operating on route number 341 from Goregaon East to Antop Hill, allegedly lost control and ended up climbing onto the divider. While the exact sequence of events remains unclear, the visuals show the bus precariously balanced, with its wheels positioned on either side of the divider.

The footage captures a tense scene, with locals gathering around and attempting to guide the driver in safely manoeuvring the vehicle off the divider. Fortunately, the bus appeared to be largely empty at the time of the incident, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Officials have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the cause of the mishap or any potential mechanical failure.

Notably, this is not an isolated occurrence. The incident comes just days after a similar episode in Lower Parel on March 26, where another BEST bus mounted a divider near Kamala Mills Compound, disrupting traffic during peak hours. In that case, authorities had cited a possible loss of control as the preliminary cause, though a detailed report is still awaited.

Repeated instances of such incidents have raised serious questions about road safety compliance, vehicle maintenance, and driver training standards within the public transport system. Commuters and citizens alike are now calling for stricter checks and accountability to prevent such potentially dangerous situations from recurring in the future.

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