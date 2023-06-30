Mumbai: Benin National Held By DRI For Smuggling 43 Heroin Capsules In Body

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a Benin national for allegedly smuggling Heroin worth ₹5 crore. The accused had concealed the contraband in his body cavity. The doctors managed to purge 43 capsules containing Heroin from his body in a span of ten days.

According to the DRI, based on specific Intelligence, one Benin National was intercepted at CSMI Airport Mumbai on June 21 by DRI officers. He was produced before the court who ordered for his medical examination and recovery of contraband, if any from his body.

Medical examination reveals heroin capsules

"During his medical examination he was suspected to have ingested 43 capsules, apparently containing NDPS substance. The passenger was admitted to JJ Hospital where, after appropriate treatment, the passenger had purged 43 capsules during his 10 days stay at hospital from 21.06.2023 to 30.06.2023," said a DRI source.

Total 43 capsules were recovered from his body and, on examination, the substance in capsules tested positive for Heroin. Total 504 grams of light brown sticky substance (valued at approximately ₹5 Crore) has been recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, officials said.

Accordingly , the Benin national had been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The officials are now probing about the supplier and recipient of the said consignment.

Body packing is extremely dangerous for drug mules

"Body packing is one of the common ways to traffic illicit drugs. Drug mules usually swallow or insert drugs within the gastrointestinal tract or other orifices. Detection of such drug packets has become difficult because of the constantly improving packaging techniques and the sophistication used by traffickers. A delay diagnosis and inappropriate action may carry disastrous physical consequences for the body packers and in extreme situations it can be fatal for the body packers," the official said.