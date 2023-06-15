 Chhattisgarh: 2 Alleged Drug Smugglers Arrested With Heroin Worth ₹1.15 Lakh
The contraband brought from Delhi was wrapped in a plastic pouch and concealed inside an electric mobile charger.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Representative Image

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested two alleged smugglers and seized 23 grams of heroin valued at ₹1.15 lakhs in capital city Raipur.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal identified them as Dharmendra Singh alias Sabi (40) and Nishan Singh (26), both are truck drivers from Punjab.

Police raids hotel room

Dharmendra presently lives in Veer Savarkar Nagar locality in the state capital. The police caught the duo from a hotel room in the Tatibandh area, when they were looking for customers to sell the drugs.

The contraband brought from Delhi was wrapped in a plastic pouch and concealed inside an electric mobile charger, the police informed.

Meanwhile, the sources said the consignment of narcotic drugs is smuggled from Pakistan to Indian bordering state Punjab and Rajasthan and thereafter was distributed to local distributors.   

