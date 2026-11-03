Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Slot Triggers Protest Over 30-Minute Gap In Evening Fast Local Trains

The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper service has sparked fresh demands for additional evening fast locals on the Kasara-Karjat routes | File Photo

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: The launch of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper has reignited a long-standing demand for more suburban trains on the Kasara-Karjat routes, with passenger associations alleging that the new premium service has been accommodated at the cost of evening fast locals.

The associations say the train’s 8.10 pm departure from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will leave a gap of nearly 30 minutes between fast local departures, adding to the difficulties of commuters travelling towards the outskirts of Mumbai.

New Vande Bharat Sleeper Service

The 16-coach sleeper train was flagged off on November 1 and will begin regular commercial operations on November 2. It will cover 1,118 km to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru in 15 hours and 50 minutes, reaching at noon the next day. The return service will leave Bengaluru at 7.45 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 11.55 am.

Lata Argade, president of a suburban railway passenger association, said commuters had been seeking additional fast locals in the same evening slot.

“Between 8 pm and 8.45 pm, there is only one fast train leaving CSMT. We wanted them to run a fast train to Kasara or Karjat,” she said.

Passenger Associations Demand More Local Trains

The dispute comes amid continuing demands for more services on the Kasara-Karjat section. On October 6, the Kalyan-Kasara-Karjat Railway Pravasi Sanghatana wrote to Central Railway’s divisional railway manager, seeking at least 12 additional suburban services until the third and fourth lines are completed.

Its president, Rajesh Ganghav, said more than 100 mail and express trains had been added since 2010, while no additional suburban locals had been introduced on the section.

The association estimates that nearly 10 lakh daily commuters depend on the stretch and has sought more peak-hour locals, shuttle services between Titwala and Kasara, and Badlapur and Karjat, along with additional 12-car fast trains from CSMT. It has warned of a mass agitation on December 1 if its demands are not met.

Railways Face Suburban Capacity Challenge

The railway administration’s challenge is to accommodate growing long-distance demand without further straining the suburban network.

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The new sleeper train offers 823 berths across AC three-tier, AC two-tier and first-class coaches, with fares ranging from Rs 2,810 to Rs 4,450. But for commuters who rely on local trains to reach home after work, the concern is not the premium service itself, but the availability of reliable fast locals during the evening rush.

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