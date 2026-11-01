Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train; Check Route, Timings & Stoppages

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train on Sunday. | Ministry of Railways/X

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train, giving a boost to overnight rail connectivity between the two metropolitan cities.

The 16-coach train departed from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, and is scheduled to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 6.15 am on Monday.

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Several other dignitaries attended the launch, including Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H D Kumaraswamy, Ministers of State V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, and Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan and C N Manjunath.

According to the Hindustan Times, regular services of the train will commence on November 2 in the Bengaluru-Mumbai direction and November 3 in the Mumbai-Bengaluru direction.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Timings and schedule

Train No. 27652, operating from Bengaluru to Mumbai, will run six days a week, except Mondays. It will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7.45 pm and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 am the next day.

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In the reverse direction, Train No. 27651 will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 8.10 pm and reach SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day. The service will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays.

After the launch, Vaishnaw, while speaking to reporters, said that the train had been designed with careful attention to passenger comfort and operational requirements. He highlighted that a separate toilet had been provided inside the locomotive cabin for loco pilots.

Special Facilities For Middle And Upper Berth Passengers

Special facilities have also been incorporated to assist passengers accessing the middle and upper berths. The minister highlighted the upgraded couplers connecting the coaches, which are designed to minimise jerks during the journey.

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"The couplers between the two coaches have also been upgraded. Some of the world's best couplers have been deployed to ensure that passengers do not experience jerks during the journey. With every new version of the Vande Bharat train, we are making improvements. In the next three to four years, we will start exporting Vande Bharat trains from India," he added.

Design tests for accessibility

Vaishnaw also said that the design had been finalised after people with different abilities tested the train to ensure accessibility and passenger convenience.

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"The propulsion system and bogie design are also being upgraded with every new version of Vande Bharat trains, incorporating lessons from previous versions. Today, both Vande Bharat chair car and sleeper trains are reaching global standards in their respective categories," Vaishnaw added.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Stoppages

The train will halt at the Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan railway stations.

The new service is expected to offer passengers a comfortable overnight travel experience while improving rail connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

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