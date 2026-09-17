Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Awaits Route Clarity: Solapur Or Hubballi?

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper service could provide faster overnight connectivity between Mumbai and Bengaluru once its route is finalised | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: The proposed Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper is still awaiting clarity over the route it will take, with the Railway Board yet to decide between the Solapur and Hubballi routes.

The choice will determine the train's distance, journey time, and the stations it covers. While the Solapur route is shorter and could offer a faster journey, the Hubballi route would connect more cities but involve a longer run.

Sleeper Rake Transfer Fuels Speculation

The uncertainty has gained attention after a newly allotted Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, which was sent to South Western Railway (SWR), was recently transferred to Northern Railway (NR). The movement has fuelled speculation among railway watchers that the rake planned for the Mumbai-Bengaluru service may have been shifted.

However, railway officials have not confirmed this. A SWR representative said the rake's original allotment did not specifically mention that it was meant for the Mumbai-Bengaluru service. The official also did not know why it was transferred to NR, though operational or stabling requirements could be a possibility.

The proposed service is being closely watched as it could significantly improve overnight connectivity between two major cities. At present, one of the fastest and most popular trains on the Mumbai-Bengaluru corridor is the Udyan Express, which takes nearly 22 hours to complete the journey.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to substantially reduce the travel time, offering a faster alternative for business travellers, students and tourists. The actual time saving, however, will depend on the route and timetable finally approved.

Railway Board Yet To Decide

The Railway Board is yet to decide whether the corridor will receive one or two Vande Bharat services. Officials said the timetable and operational date will be issued only after the Board takes a final decision on the route and service pattern.

The Solapur option could make the service more competitive on travel time because of the shorter distance. It could also improve connectivity for passengers along the Mumbai-Solapur corridor.

The Hubballi option, meanwhile, would cover more cities and could serve a wider passenger base, although the longer route could result in a longer journey time.

Rake Transfer Adds To Uncertainty

The movement of the sleeper rake from SWR to NR has therefore added another layer of uncertainty to the proposed Mumbai-Bengaluru service. However, officials have indicated that the rake transfer alone should not be treated as confirmation that the planned service has been shifted to Northern Railway.

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For passengers waiting for a faster Mumbai-Bengaluru connection, the key decisions now rest with the Railway Board. Until it finalises the route, number of services, timetable, rake deployment and launch date, the operational plan for the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper remains undecided.

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