India’s First Vande Bharat Freight EMU Completes 130 Kmph Trial Run On Western Railway Network For High-Speed Cargo Operations | AI

India’s first Vande Bharat Freight EMU rake underwent its crucial 130 kmph trial run on the Western Railway network on Saturday, marking a significant step in testing the high-speed freight train's operational capabilities. The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) conducted the Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) on the Ahmedabad–Vadodara–Mumbai Central section, with the rake being tested under specified operating conditions.

RDSO Conducts High-Speed Trial From Ahmedabad To Mumbai Central

The rake, stationed at ICD Sabarmati, was instrumented by the RDSO team with assistance from the Mechanical, Electrical and S&T departments of Ahmedabad Division. It departed Ahmedabad at 9 am for Mumbai Central, with Western Railway providing a through path to facilitate the high-speed trial. The run was conducted during daylight hours while observing all Permanent and Temporary Speed Restrictions.

Trial To Evaluate Stability And Performance At 130 Kmph Speed

The trial is significant as the freight rake has been configured with 50 per cent power loading and a 20.32-tonne axle load bogie. Data recorded through sensors and a Data Acquisition System during the run will help RDSO assess the rake's running characteristics and performance at speeds of up to 130 kmph.

A competent Vande Bharat crew capable of operating at 130 kmph, along with a guard, Chief Loco Inspector, Traffic Inspector and Permanent Way Inspector, was deployed for the trial. C&W and S&T personnel also accompanied the rake, while technical personnel from ICF and representatives of Medha and Kern were kept available to attend to any en-route technical issues.

Safety Measures Strengthened For High-Value Equipment Testing

The trial also involved extensive logistical and safety arrangements. The rake was required to be fit in all respects before the run, while security teams at Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central were tasked with providing round-the-clock protection to safeguard the costly instrumentation installed on the rake.

The return COCR run is scheduled for Sunday, September 13, when the rake will depart Mumbai Central at 9 am for Ahmedabad.

Railways Exploring Faster Freight Movement Through Vande Bharat Technology

The two-day exercise is being closely watched as the railways explore the potential of the Vande Bharat platform for faster freight movement. The technical data generated during the trials will provide crucial inputs on the rake's stability, running performance and suitability for operations at higher speeds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/