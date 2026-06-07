Mumbai-Bengaluru Sleeper Vande Bharat Rake Spotted At SMVT Bengaluru Ahead Of Proposed Launch |

Mumbai: The rake of the upcoming Bengaluru–Mumbai Sleeper Vande Bharat Express was spotted at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru, giving rail passengers and enthusiasts a fresh glimpse of the much-awaited premium long-distance train.

The visuals show the orange-and-black Vande Bharat sleeper rake stationed on the tracks at SMVT Bengaluru. The sighting comes amid growing anticipation over improved rail connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that a new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai is likely to begin operations by the end of June, after discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The proposed service is expected to pass through key Karnataka cities, including Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, before connecting to Mumbai.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai route has remained a long-pending demand for passengers, especially those travelling for work, education, business and tourism. At present, many passengers rely on long-duration trains or costly air travel between the two major cities.

In another major development, the Railway Ministry has also reportedly responded positively to a proposal to eventually introduce a Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the route. If implemented, the train is expected to offer modern sleeper coaches, improved comfort and faster overnight travel between the two metropolitan cities.

The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat marks a significant step in Indian Railways’ modernisation plans, as it aims to take the premium train experience beyond short-distance chair car routes and into long-distance overnight travel.

While the official schedule, stoppages and launch date for the Bengaluru–Mumbai Sleeper Vande Bharat Express are still awaited, the sighting of the rake at SMVT Bengaluru has further fuelled expectations that the route may soon see a major upgrade in passenger services.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/