Mumbai: Beggars and unsocial elements increased among AC locals despite the railway's action

Demanding strict action against unauthorised travellers and beggars local commuters says that with rise in temperature, number of unauthorised travellers including beggars and unsocial elements also increased in air-conditioned local trains. However central railway denied and said continuous drive against unauthorised travellers and beggars is going on. "4167 irregular travelers have been detected in the last 4 months realizing a penalty of Rs. 16 lacs in AC locals. Apart from this, RPF staff have been deputed in these trains," said an official of CR .



While commuters have another story to tell. "Earlier in AC local there was sufficient presence of TC along with RPF constable, but since last few days number of ticket checkers and RPF constables are reduced. As a result, the number of beggars and other unsocial elements increased in this premium service. We are facing these difficulties even after paying a high amount for a season ticket" said Hemkant Paradkar, residents of Dombivali, a regular commuter of Air-conditioned local trains for CR.

"Today while traveling in 8.02 AC Local from Thane to CSMT, I noticed one woman begging in the train, " Hemkant Paradkar told FPJ on Thursday. Paradkar is also not happy with the timing of cool services. "AC train timing for regular office going people is not suitable for people beyond Thane. One train leaves at around 9 am from Kalyan to CSMT which reaches CSMT at 10 am. But most of the offices start at 10 AM. Hence timing is not suitable," added Paradkar.

"Daily I take the 8.03 AM AC local from Thane. This local is Thane to CSTM fast local. For the past 15-20 days CR has discontinued TC's or RPF Constables in our AC locales. This has made our journey unsafe as many ticket less passengers have started using the AC trains. Today we saw a beggar in our train near Dadar. She got down at Byculla when some passengers told her to get off the train," Apurva Gadkari from Thane , another frequent commuters of AC local told FPJ on Thursday.

Similarly Rupali Jadhav, residents of Kalva also complianed about increasing nuisance in the air-conditioned local trains of CR.

"I have been a regular traveler of Central Railway AC trains since the start. But nowadays I am experiencing so many inconveniences in our daily travels. On Tuesday evening one beggar got into the train at 6.10 PM from CSMT-Thane local from CSMT again they started begging, which is so ridiculous. After paying a heavy ticket fare, it is annoying and disappointing. Furthermore, so many intruders in the train are travelling without tickets. If the railway is offering such freebies, it's unfair to authorized passengers like us and even the railway is losing its revenue" said Rupali Jadhav.



Hitesh Poladia who daily commutes between Dombivali and Masjid said," In initial days sufficient number of checkers and RPF constable were present in each and every train but since last few days, they did not see them, so beggars and unauthorised travellers roaming freely in air-conditioned local train, which is unjust for valid ticket holders like me."

When contacted, Shivaji Sutar , chief public relation officer of central railway , said , " With reference to Ticket checking, CR has topped all zonal railways in ticket checking performance in FY 2021-22. First time in the history of Indian Railways, CR’s ticket checking staff, by putting their best, have detected 35.36 lac cases of irregular travel. Random checks are conducted in all suburban services. Also, a drive has been intensified in AC locals to check irregular travel.



" We are committed to give the best services to the commuters and our staff and officers are trying their best to put in. We appeal commuters to travel with valid tickets"further added Sutar .



Subhash Gupta said , "No doubt railway need to strengthen the ticket checking system in AC local ,same time passengers also need to co operate with railway."



"Indian people are less professional by nature and so is the nation. It is up to passengers and people only who can demotivate such expansion of beggars. Mostly, this kind of charity may or may not be the solution to problems of poverty, but clearly it is not a solution to problem of poverty of masses," added Gupta.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST