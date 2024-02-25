Mumbai Beautification Project's Street Lights Stolen From Lokhandwala; BMC In The Dark

Representational Image | Pixabay

Street lights installed at Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), as part of the BMC’s ‘Mumbai Beautification Project’ have reportedly been stolen, according to officials and residents.

Details of theft

About 500 landscape street lights were installed on one side of the footpath along Lokhandwala’s back road as part of the project, but only 20% now remain. Thieves, including drug addicts, have made off with the rest, the officials and residents said.

“We have formally lodged complaints with the BMC’s K West ward and the Oshiwara police station, urging immediate action against those responsible for stealing the lighting installations, a former BJP corporator, Yogiraj Dabhadkar, said.

“I have personally approached the BMC, underscoring that the lighting installations are their official property. I have urged them to file an FIR at the police station. The municipality is yet to do so.”

Confrontations and attacks

Local residents and the watchmen said attempts to intervene during theft incidents have resulted in confrontations and attacks by the perpetrators. One resident, Parvez Shah, told The Free Press Journal that he confronted the thieves one day and had to seek assistance from the former corporator and the police.

Read Also Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge In Andheri To Be Reopened Partially On February 26



Bharati Lavekar, the BJP MLA representing the Versova assembly constituency, has taken notice of the issue, according to sources.

Senior Inspector Mohan Patil said: “As of now, we have not received any formal complaints. However, our police units consistently patrol the complex. If any incidents of theft are identified, appropriate action will be taken.”