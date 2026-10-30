Mumbai BDD Chawl Redevelopment: Police Personnel To Pay Up To ₹1.48 Crore For 500 Sq Ft Flats, Against Earlier ₹15 Lakh Rate | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has fixed the prices of rehabilitation flats for 223 police personnel and their legal heirs in the redeveloped BDD Chawls, with beneficiaries required to pay between Rs 72.25 lakh and Rs 1.48 crore for a 500 sq ft home. The rates are significantly higher than the Rs 15 lakh charged to an earlier category of eligible police residents under a 2022 government decision.

An order issued by the state Home Department on Thursday has set the construction cost at Rs 1.48 crore for flats in Worli, Rs 86.30 lakh at NM Joshi Marg and Rs 72.25 lakh in Naigaon, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The three BDD Chawl clusters are currently undergoing redevelopment.

Eligibility Criteria For 223 Beneficiaries

The 223 beneficiaries comprise police personnel or their legal heirs who were residing in government quarters at the BDD Chawls after January 1, 2011, and were later declared eligible for rehabilitation. They will receive ownership rights to the 500 sq ft flats after paying the prescribed amount.

According to the report citing the government order, these personnel had initially been left out of the rehabilitation benefits extended to those who occupied the quarters before January 1, 2011. Following representations from the affected police personnel, the government approved their demand for ownership-based allotment, subject to payment of construction costs.

Of the 223 eligible beneficiaries, 123 are from Worli, 84 from Naigaon and 16 from NM Joshi Marg. The government has also instructed that the remaining 315 rehabilitation flats be handed over to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

Earlier Beneficiaries Received Subsidised Flats

The latest pricing differs sharply from the state government's August 2022 decision, under which police personnel residing in BDD Chawls on or before January 1, 2011, were allowed to purchase 500 sq ft rehabilitation homes for Rs 15 lakh.

The concession was announced by then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Legislative Assembly and formalised through a Housing Department notification on August 30, 2022. The flat price, initially fixed at Rs 50 lakh, was reduced to Rs 25 lakh before being brought down to Rs 15 lakh.

Shinde had stated that the ownership benefit would cover serving and retired police personnel, as well as the family members and legal heirs of deceased employees who had been residing in the BDD Chawls.

The latest order extends the ownership-based rehabilitation arrangement to police personnel who moved into the government quarters after the 2011 cut-off, but at location-specific construction costs substantially higher than the rate offered to the earlier eligible group.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/