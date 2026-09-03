Sachin Ahir Reviews Major MHADA Issues, BDD Chawl Redevelopment & Pending Housing Society Grievances Across Mumbai |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir reviewed various pending issues concerning housing societies associated with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) at a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday.

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The meeting discussed rehabilitation and redevelopment issues of several housing societies in Mumbai, including pending matters related to the redevelopment of the Bombay Development Department (BDD) chawls. Ahir directed the concerned officials to listen to residents’ grievances and take positive decisions to resolve their issues.

The difficulties faced by residents in the allotment of houses through the lottery system under the BDD Chawl redevelopment project were discussed. The meeting also considered demands for alternative accommodation for families from the Worli BDD Chawls and the concerns of residents living in transit camps.

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Other issues discussed included providing alternative flats to 10 residents of Saraswati Building in Lower Parel and considering representations from Tanwade and 30 other residents of Shivshakti Park on N. M. Joshi Marg.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal to include Geetanjali Building in Byculla in a cluster of five MHADA buildings, rehabilitation of HIG and LIG residents of the SVP Nagar Society, and granting permanent ownership rights to families of the Gharakul Society in Tagore Nagar.

Issues concerning redevelopment of buildings in Abhyudaya Nagar, Rustom Tadiwala Chawl and Shahsadan Society were also taken up for discussion.

MHADA Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board Chief Officer Milind Shambharkar, Mumbai Board Chief Officer Milind Borikar, other MHADA officials and representatives of the concerned housing societies attended the meeting.