Mumbai-Based Ayurvedic Firm Shree Dhootapapeshwar Buys ₹121 Crore Luxury Apartment In Worli’s Raheja Artesia |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Ayurvedic medicine manufacturer Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited has purchased a luxury apartment worth Rs 121 crore in Worli, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartment is located on the 44th floor of the ultra-luxury residential tower Raheja Artesia and was bought from Ravi C. Raheja and Sumati R. Raheja, according to a Hindustan Times report citing the documents.

Details On The Property

As per the records, the apartment has a RERA carpet area of 6,772.28 square feet along with an additional 367.05 square feet that includes balconies, verandah and open terrace space. The deal also includes six dedicated parking spaces.

The property transaction was registered on February 26, 2026. For the purchase, stamp duty of Rs 7.28 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 were paid, according to the documents.

Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is among the oldest Ayurvedic pharmaceutical manufacturers in India and has been operating in the traditional medicine sector for decades.

Over the past few years, Worli has emerged as one of the most sought-after luxury residential markets in Mumbai. The central Mumbai locality has witnessed a surge in high-end residential projects, following demand spillover from nearby premium areas such as South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi and Bandra. The micro-market now hosts several luxury developments priced above Rs 1 lakh per square foot.

Also Watch:

Another High-Profile Deal In Same Building

In another high-value deal in the same project, Suresh Pareek, founder of pharmaceutical company Ideal Cures, and his wife Veena Pareek purchased two luxury apartments in Raheja Artesia for Rs 190 crore in December 2025, according to property documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Those apartments, located on the 43rd floor of the building, together measure over 12,000 square feet of RERA carpet area and were sold by Chandru Raheja, chairman of K Raheja Corp, and Jyoti Raheja.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/