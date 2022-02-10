Mumbai-based abstract artist, Krupa Shah installs 'Abhiscka – The Conch'

Mumbai-based abstract artist, Krupa Shah installed “Abhiscka”, a conch sculpture at Mumbai’s Vasantrao Naik Chowk, Tardeo. The inauguration of the conch was initiated by Krupa Shah along with Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism, Environment.

Shah, who aspires to install 101 conch sculptures at different prime locations across India, has so far successfully established one such conch sculpture at Astha Path, Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar. “Abhiscka” is a representation of Shah’s spiritual and emotional connection with the conch, which is one of the reasons why the globally acclaimed artist-designed and installed the sculptures herself.

Each model is an 8 ft tall structure offering an immersive experience merging art, creativity, imagination, and social work. With complex carvings and spiral-like shapes, and shades of white and pink blending seamlessly, the conch sculptures are certain to give visitors and by-passers the opportunity to connect spiritually with nature. “Abhiscka – The Conch” in its entirety is interpreted as the symbol of brilliance, lustre, purity, and auspicious beginning and is widely used in all religious rituals.

According to Krupa Shah, India is globally known for its rich culture, heritage, and art, and its steadfast support to produce creative and large-scaled artistic décor.

"In line with this idea and with the belief that we should enhance and elaborate on our culture and the science of the conch, I initiated this nationwide project that backs the government’s vision of beautifying the country. And what better location to promote positivity and local culture than our very own financial capital, Mumbai. Installing the model under the guidance of MCGM and having it inaugurated in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray enhanced the objective of the event. I would like to thank them for gracing the occasion with us.” said Shah.

In the months to come, Shah’s target is to design and install the conch sculptures at some of the key airports, religious temples, gardens, highways, and yoga centers. The list of recommended locations includes Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Connaught Place, Kedarnath Temple, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Akshardham, Delhi Airport, India Gate Garden, Isha Yoga Center, and New Parliament among others.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:16 PM IST