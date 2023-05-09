Mumbai: Barriers to curb accidents on Marine Drive road

Marine Drive | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

The BMC has decided to set up barriers on the road divider to curb accidents in the Marine Drive area, which often remains crowded as people throng to have a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

BMC takes up developmental works to encourage tourism

The civic body has undertaken various developmental works in the area to encourage more tourism. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the people crossing the road.

Recently, the chief minister Eknath Shinde had taken a review of the area along with the BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Commissioner, Asheesh Sharma.

Mumbai traffic police had also surveyed both sides of the road and identified accident-prone areas. Traffic police had also requested the civic body to take efforts to curb the jaywalking on the road.

Civic body has started puting up barriers

Officials said the civic administration has started erecting, fabricating and railing barriers.

“It will be difficult for people to cross the road over this railing. These railings will not obstruct the sea view. Marine drive traffic police and residents of the Churchgate area had also demanded the same.”

People had also requested to erect barriers from National Centre for Performing Arts to Princes Street. Similar types of barriers had been erected in the D ward area which falls in Grant Road and Pedder Road area.

