Mumbai: Barricade Collapse Injures 12-Year-Old Girl In Malad; FIR Against Infra Firm Supervisor

Barricade collapse at Malad East work site injures 12-year-old, prompting police action against supervisor | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 20: J Kumar Company is under scrutiny again after the Dindoshi police registered an FIR against its supervisor for allegedly erecting iron barricades in a hazardous manner, leading to injuries to a 12-year-old girl in Malad East. The incident occurred on April 16, and the case was filed on April 20.

Barricade collapse injures minor

Mahendra Shinde, Senior Police Inspector, said the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road work is underway and machinery had been covered with circular barricades. One of these fell on the girl, and the case was registered after the family received the medical report.

The police have booked the supervisor, holding him responsible, and said action will follow as per law. The company did not respond to queries.

Details of the incident

According to the FIR, complainant Rutika Mahadik, 26, lives in Pimpripada, Malad East, with her parents and five younger sisters. During the holidays, the children would take nightly walks on a road near Tarmat Company, closed to traffic and used by locals, where 15–20 iron barricades had been erected haphazardly.

On April 16, around 10 pm, four of Rutika’s sisters went for a walk while her 12-year-old sister Trisha played nearby. Around 10.45 pm, a barricade collapsed, injuring her face and causing fractures in both thighs.

She was first taken to Radhakrishna Hospital, then shifted the next day to Kanchi Hospital in Goregaon East for specialised care. On April 19, scan and MRA reports confirmed fractures in both thigh joints, after which the complaint was filed.

Legal action and charges

The police have registered the case under Sections 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety) and Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Series of safety lapses linked to firm

The incident follows a series of safety lapses linked to the company. On April 15, around 4.30 am, a crane deployed for Metro Line 2B work tilted near Asian Heart Hospital in Bandra-Kurla Complex after a mechanical snag while lifting a 140-metric-tonne beam. Traffic was disrupted for hours, and the clearance operation lasted over 14 hours. The MMRDA imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty, citing negligence.

Earlier, on April 8, a hydraulic crane overturned on the Kopri flyover along the Eastern Express Highway in Thane during construction of the Saket elevated corridor, disrupting traffic towards Mumbai.

In August 2025, an iron rod fell from a Metro Line 5 bridge onto a moving autorickshaw, critically injuring a passenger. In another 2025 incident at a Metro Line 9 site in Bhayandar, an iron jack toppled during a U-girder operation; no injuries were reported, but MMRDA imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty.

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In 2021, a slab collapse at the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension project in BKC left fourteen labourers narrowly escaping injury. In 2017, during Metro Line 7 construction, an iron rod fell onto the Western Express Highway, raising further safety concerns.

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