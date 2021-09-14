Mumbai: BARC scientist found hanging in helium plant; friend alleges foul play

Mumbai: A 45-year-old scientist from Bhabha Atomic research centre (BARC) in Mankhurd was found hanging in the helium plant inside BARC on September 10. The Trombay police have registered an accidental death report and are further probing to find any foul play.

The police said the deceased was identified as Champalal Prajapat, a scientist officer G, with the technical physics division of BARC who was a native of sujangarh in Rajasthan and was an expert in superconductors. He has a very humble background from a son of a construction worker to a scientist. Prajapat entered barc through training school which selects the very best and calls them the cream of the nation.

A close friend of Prajapat alleged foul play in the hanging claiming it to be an unnatural death. "It was the holiday of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. Then too he was called for work. Because he was secretary to the upcoming symposium involving his technical physics division. At 5.08 pm he called home to his wife and said he will be home by 5.30pm . He did not return so a friend was requested to look for him. At 7 pm he was found in the helium plant hanging and dead. His body was blue. There was no suicide note found after the incident and the hanging too was not proper," added the friend on condition of anonymity.

The close friend further added, "The plant is a high security and sensitive zone with CCTV cameras everywhere and a death is not dismissable. It is discussed among the BARC officials that he was under stress and depression. A probe is required as to what was the tension that was harassing him, whether it was the official tension. Also, if he was under stress and depression why was he given such a big responsibility," the friend added, explaining many such incidents happen in BARCE premises and residential areas, "But the case is unique as it happen inside the official premises and the authorities are responsible and answerable to it," added the friend.

Siddeshwar Gove, senior police inspector, Trombay police station confirmed about an accidental death being reported and said, "After he was found hanging he was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The post mortem report revealed the death was due to hanging. We took the statement from his wife and witness and found he was under depression. Yet no foul play has been found in the probe, but we are investigating to check any other angle to it," added Gove.

