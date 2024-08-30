Mumbai: 'Baramati Belongs to Sharad Pawar Before Anyone Else,' Says Yugendra Pawar

Left To Right: Sharad Pawar, Yugendra Pawar |

After the closely-watched Lok Sabha election of the Baramati constituency between the Pawar family members, yet another Pawar versus Pawar showdown is likely in the upcoming assembly elections.

Yugendra Pawar, son of Srinivas Pawar who is the elder brother of Ajit Pawar, is likely to contest the assembly elections from the seat as the Sharad Pawar-faction's candidate.

Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, Yugendra Pawar said, “Baramati belongs to Sharad Pawar before anyone else.”

Currently, Ajit Pawar is the sitting MLA from this constituency. Speculations suggest that the uncle-nephew rivalry may resurface once again. There is also talk that Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar, could make his political debut from the seat.

When asked during the interview if he could contest against his uncle with the same strength, Yugendra Pawar responded, “This is, first and foremost, Sharad Pawar's constituency. He was the first to become an MLA from here. So, if I get the opportunity, I will strive to deliver excellent work.”

Speaking more about his potential candidacy, he said, “Whether I will contest the election from Baramati will be decided by the senior leaders. It's the sentiment of the workers that led to the banners being put up, but that is not in my control. If the people wish for me to contest and if Pawar Saheb gives me the opportunity, I will consider it and move forward.”

Yugendra Pawar chose to support veteran politician Sharad Pawar after the party split. Having completed his education abroad, he returned to India to manage the family business. He is actively involved in the education and farmers' trusts in Baramati, established by Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar recently hinted that he may not contest the assembly elections from Baramati, instead allowing his younger son, Jay, to run for the seat.

A few days ago, he stated, “I have already won from this constituency seven to eight times, and I'm not very interested now.” Regarding his son's candidacy, he mentioned, “It’s up to the party to decide if my son will contest from Baramati in my place. The party workers and the parliamentary board will make that decision. Whoever’s name is chosen, the party leadership will support it.”