Mumbai: Banner war in NCP over future CM

Mumbai: Banners put up by some people at Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) state office in Mumbai have created a new controversy of groupism in the party.

Banners calling their leaders future CMs were put up in the last ten days. The first banner was put up for NCP state chief Jayant Patil, later for Ajit Pawar and now for NCP MP Supriya Sule.

The banner displaying Patil as the 'future CM' of Maharashtra appeared the eve of his birthday last week. Within two days, another banner naming Ajit Pawar as 'future CM' was put up outside the party office. This started the gossip within NCP about the race between Patil and Pawar to lead the party. On Thursday morning, a banner with a similar slogan came up for Sule. The further gossip of tensions between Sule and Pawar started doing rounds in NCP circles.

Meanwhile, Sule has called it 'mischievous act' of some people and said that name of the person will come out who put the banner in police investigation. Last FPJ checked in the evening, there was no official complaint in police regarding this.

