Mumbai Bank Targeted In Major Cyberattack; Credit Manager’s Email Allegedly Hacked And Confidential Customer Data Stolen | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BKC police registered an FIR on August 28 against an unidentified person after the email account of a credit manager of a nationalised bank was allegedly hacked and confidential data from several branches across the country was stolen. The bank approached the police following an internal inquiry. No arrests have been made so far. The police cyber team is seeking details to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the suspect and determine how the bank’s system was breached.

Also Watch:





The case came to light after Chief Information Security Officer KR Ajaykumar received a threatening email on July 9. The sender, identifying itself as the “Triple X” group, claimed to have hacked the bank’s networks and downloaded more than one terabyte of data. The group threatened to publish the data unless the bank responded within a few days.



“The compromised data included account holders’ re-KYC forms, mobile-number change forms and a gold loan agreement. The hackers claimed to possess the bank’s trade secrets, personal data and financial records,” a police officer from BKC police station said.





The email was sent using the account of Lalbahadur Khandwar, a credit manager at the Mahilay branch in Gujarat, and was copied to several senior officials and bank employees. Deputy General Manager Nilesh Shah, based in Hyderabad, contacted Khandwar, who denied sending the email. No sent emails were found in his account.



Khandwar subsequently informed branch manager Sunil Kumar and colleague Saurabh Sen, changed his password and alerted senior officials. The bank management later blocked his email account.



Police said the bank had not received any ransom call. It was retrieving the compromised data and had consulted cybersecurity experts to identify the cause of the breach and take corrective measures.



The email warned the bank that its network data had been downloaded and threatened to upload the information online. Police are now examining the email and technical details to identify the sender and establish how the alleged breach occurred.