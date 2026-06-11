Mumbai: Bandra’s St Sebastian’s Homes Residents Demand Immediate Society Elections, Allege Delay Despite HC Directive

Residents of St Sebastian’s Homes in Bandra have urged authorities to expedite managing committee elections amid an ongoing administrative dispute | File Photo

Mumbai, June 11: Members of the 107-year-old St Sebastian’s Homes Co-operative Society Ltd in Bandra have demanded the immediate conduct of elections to the managing committee, alleging delays despite directives from both the Deputy Registrar and the Bombay High Court.

Housing Society Without Elected Committee

The housing society, one of the city’s largest with more than 500 families, has been functioning without an elected managing committee. Residents allege that the current administrators have failed to act on orders to conduct the polls.

The society, whose membership is restricted to Roman Catholics, was thrown into turmoil after a section of the managing committee resigned for “personal reasons” during 2024–25, prompting the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies to assume control of its administration. The colony comprises 140 housing plots with bungalows and multi-storeyed buildings.

Dispute Over Membership

The dispute is alleged to have stemmed from a debate over whether members of other communities should be allowed to purchase homes in the colony, given its prime location.

According to a representation submitted on 30 May to Ashok Pagare, Chairman of the Board of Authorised Officers (BAO), and Returning Officer Dnyaneshwar Save, the Deputy Registrar had issued an order in compliance with a Bombay High Court directive in a writ petition.

The order instructed the Returning Officer to conduct elections to the managing committee and submit a report to the Deputy Registrar’s office.

Alleged Inaction By Authorities

In their letter, society members acknowledged that the BAO had taken charge on 23 May 2026 but alleged that no meaningful steps had been taken to begin the election process.

"Instead, the board had focused on administrative matters such as changing the lock of the society office, revising office hours and issuing other directives unrelated to the conduct of elections," said Brende.

Former managing committee members have also formally objected to the appointment of Clement Soares to the BAO, alleging that his appointment is “clearly illegal” as he had previously been deemed ineligible to hold office.

Election Process Underway

Co-operative Officer Chandrasekhar Dongarwar said the election process had already commenced. “We are preparing the voters’ list. There are people listed as members even though they are not plot owners. The final voters’ list has to be prepared,” he said.

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Soares did not respond to calls and messages for a comment. Explaining Soares’ appointment, Dongarwar said the BAO had been constituted to include all parties involved in the dispute.

“The court had asked us to balance the body. We have brought everyone together,” he said, adding that the society office had been locked to safeguard official records.

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