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Mumbai: Commuters travelling through Bandra Terminus will face major disruptions from December 1 as Western Railway (WR) shuts Platform 5 for 75 days to carry out extensive repair and reconstruction work. The block will continue until February 13, 2027, during which several long-distance trains will be diverted, short-terminated or operated from alternate stations, while suburban services are also expected to face delays.

Details On Repair Works

The repair work will involve uprooting the existing tracks, removing the cement concrete apron and rebuilding the foundation in phases. Railway officials said the base supporting the tracks has deteriorated and sagged at certain locations, forcing long-distance trains entering the platform to reduce speed considerably. This has reportedly resulted in delays of around 20–30 minutes during peak hours.

“The cement base supporting the railway tracks on this platform has sagged at a few locations. This could be a safety issue and so needs to be addressed. We will be dismantling the cement concrete layer and replacing it with a fresh coating,” a Western Railway official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Platform 5 will be taken up for repairs in the first phase, followed by work on other platforms. The extended block is expected to affect both long-distance and suburban operations, with some trains being shifted to Dadar and others short-terminated at Borivali instead of reaching Bandra Terminus.

A WR official said local train services could be delayed by up to 10 minutes during the block period. Four suburban services will remain cancelled throughout the 75 days, while additional cancellations may be required due to the diversion and short termination of long-distance trains.

Local Train Services To Be Hit

The four cancelled services are the Churchgate–Borivali fast local BO90559, scheduled to depart at 2:50 pm; Borivali–Churchgate slow local BO90596, scheduled at 3:40 pm; Churchgate–Borivali fast local BO94105, scheduled at 5:28 pm; and Borivali–Churchgate fast local BO94110, scheduled at 6:24 pm.

Four pairs of long-distance trains will also have their terminals changed during the block. The Bhuj–Bandra Terminus–Bhuj service (22956/22955) will operate from Dadar instead of Bandra Terminus. Meanwhile, the Ajmer–Dadar–Ajmer (12990/12989), Sri Ganganagar–Dadar–Sri Ganganagar (12489/12490) and Bhagat Ki Kothi–Dadar–Bhagat Ki Kothi (20483/20484) services will operate from Bandra Terminus instead of Dadar.

Details On Long-Distance Trains Affected

Five incoming trains will be short-terminated at Borivali and will not proceed to Bandra Terminus. These include the Bhuj–Bandra Terminus service (22904), operating on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays; Udhna–Bandra Terminus (19056), running daily; Madgaon–Bandra Terminus (10116), operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays; Jaipur–Bandra Terminus (19723), running on Wednesdays; and Darbhanga–Bandra Terminus (19625), running on Sundays.

Similarly, four outgoing services will originate from Borivali instead of Bandra Terminus during the repair period. These are the Bandra Terminus–Udhna service (19055), operating daily; Bandra Terminus–Madgaon (10115), running on Wednesdays and Fridays; Bandra Terminus–Jaipur (19724), operating on Thursdays; and Bandra Terminus–Darbhanga (19626), scheduled on Mondays.

The changes are expected to affect passengers travelling on several long-distance routes, while suburban commuters may also have to factor in delays and cancellations during the 75-day period.

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