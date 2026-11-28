Mumbai Local Train | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai commuters are likely to face changes in local train services on Sunday, November 29, as Central Railway and the Trans-Harbour line will operate under scheduled mega blocks for track maintenance and technical work on signalling systems. Western Railway will also undertake maintenance work during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, but there will be no daytime block on its suburban network.

Details Of Central Line Mega Block

On Central Railway, the block will be imposed between CSMT and Vidyavihar on both Up and Down slow lines from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm. During this period, slow local trains will be diverted onto the fast lines between the two stations.

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These trains will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla before being diverted back to the slow lines at Vidyavihar. Similarly, slow locals heading towards CSMT will be diverted onto the fast line at Vidyavihar and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla before continuing towards CSMT.

Details Of Trans-Harbour Line Mega Block

The Trans-Harbour line will also remain affected between Thane and Vashi/Nerul on both Up and Down routes from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. During the block, local train services arriving at and departing from Thane towards Vashi, Nerul and Panvel will remain cancelled.

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However, Harbour line services between CSMT–Goregaon and CSMT–Panvel will operate according to the Sunday timetable. Port line services between Nerul/Belapur and Uran will also continue as per the Sunday schedule.

Details Of Western Line Night Block

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Meanwhile, Western Railway will carry out maintenance work between Santacruz and Mahim on both Up and Down fast lines from 12:30 am to 4:30 am on Sunday. During this period, fast local trains operating between Churchgate and Andheri will be diverted onto the slow lines. Western Railway has clarified that no mega block will be undertaken on its suburban network during the day on Sunday.

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