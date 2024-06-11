Mumbai: Citizens, Civil Society Groups Pen Letter To BMC & GRP; Demand Action Against Illegal Hoardings |

Mumbai: Following the tragic hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar that killed 17 people, the residents of Bandra are raising their voice against the illegal banners and hoardings in the locality. In multiple letters to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, residents are demanding removal of hoardings and strict action against non-compliance of the rules.

After a huge hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar on May 13 and crushed 17 people to death underneath, the government and administration have started a stringent approach towards the advertising companies which erect these hoardings. Meanwhile, citizens are also showcasing their concern regarding huge billboards standing tall across the city and demand action against them.

In an attempt to raise their voice against these illegal hoardings, the residents of Bandra have started writing letters to their respective ward officers. Multiple housing societies and advanced locality management (ALM) groups have also joined the cause and are writing letters to the BMC demanding removal of hoardings, banners and posters.

The letters have put forth four demands from the BMC with their prime demand being deployment of teams to identify and remove all the unauthorised banners and posters in the locality. It also demands implementation of a regular monitoring system to prevent the recurrence of violations and initiation of severe punitive measures against printers and political parties that propagate non-compliance.

Mario Fishery, one of the core members who started this initiative, said, “We started our initiative against illegal hoardings in Bandra since a hoarding collapse in Chennai took the life of a woman a few years ago. If we have to pull up such hoardings, it should only be educational posters and not about marketing or politicians, which use it for mere promotion of themselves. These are unnecessary and are also an outdated technology which makes no sense.”

The citizens are also demanding implementation of a government resolution that mandates every hoarding or banner to feature a QR code indicating the details of permit for the hoarding. The letters will be collected from different societies, ALMs and individuals and will be sent to the assistant municipal commissioners of H/West and H/East wards.

“The unchecked proliferation of illegal hoardings and banners not only mars the visual appeal of our neighbourhoods but also compromises the safety and well-being of residents. We believe that strict enforcement of the GR and exemplary punitive actions against violators will serve as a strong deterrent, thereby restoring the sanctity and safety of our public spaces,” said Fishery.

Civil Organisations Launch Online Petition For Removal of Hoardings

A collective of organisations have started an online petition demanding immediate removal of all illegal and unstable hoardings, signboards and electric signages in Mumbai district and strict action against offenders. The petition was started by nine organisations including Working People’s Coalition, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Jan Haq Sangharsh Samiti and Bombay Catholic Sabha and has been signed by over 500 people. The petition also demands strict compliance of the order passed by the Supreme Court directing the BMC to ensure zero hoarding collapse during monsoons.