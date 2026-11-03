Mumbai: Bandra Police Detain 36-Year-Old Driver For Allegedly Allowing Employer's 17-Year-Old Son To Drive Cab | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 36-year-old driver was detained by the Bandra police for allegedly allowing his employer's 17-year-old son to drive a cab in which he was employed as a driver. The incident came to light during a traffic nakabandi on the night of October 31, when a constable spotted the minor behind the wheel. The accused was later released after being served a notice.

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According to the FIR, police constable Prabhakar Kamble, 54, attached to the Bandra Traffic Police, was deployed for nakabandi duty at around 11 pm on October 31. About half an hour later, he noticed a car approaching and signalled the driver to stop.



During questioning, the person behind the wheel identified himself as a 17-year-old boy. A 36-year-old man, identified as Mustafa Ismail Khan, was seated beside him.





When Kamble asked the minor how he had obtained the vehicle and who had allowed him to drive, the boy reportedly said that Khan worked as a driver for his family and had handed over the vehicle to him.



Kamble subsequently took both of them to the police station for further action against Khan for allegedly allowing a minor to drive the vehicle, the FIR stated.