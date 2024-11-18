 Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Bangladeshi Man For Illegal Re-Entry After Deportation
Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Bangladeshi Man For Illegal Re-Entry After Deportation

The police discovered that he had previously been detained in Mahim in August 2023 and deported on February 3, 2024, through coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF). Despite the deportation, Khan had illegally re-entered India by crossing the border.

Representational Image

The Bandra police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly residing in India without valid documentation. The accused Zakir Mehboob Khan claimed to be a vegetable vendor residing in a slum in Bandra West for the past four months. The police discovered that he had previously been detained in Mahim in August 2023 and deported on February 3, 2024, through coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF). Despite the deportation, Khan had illegally re-entered India by crossing the border.

According to the police, intelligence reports indicated that an illegal immigrant was residing near Rangsharda Theatre in Bandra West. Acting on a tip-off, the police set a trap on Saturday. Around 3.50pm, they identified and intercepted a person matching the informant’s description near the theatre. Upon questioning, Khan admitted that he was living in India without valid documents. When asked to provide identification, Khan confirmed he had no proof of Indian citizenship.

The Bandra police filed an FIR against Khan under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, as well as under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, and the Foreigners Act.

