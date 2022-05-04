Mumbai: Bandra man fails to pay loan on time, loan sharks circulate morphed pic to neighbours

After having targeted several women, the loan sharks recently targeted a 23-year-old man from Bandra. The victim had taken out a loan from a loan application. The said loan was to be repaid on April 30, however, since the victim gets his salary on the 2nd of every month, he defaulted on the deadline after which loan sharks circulated his morphed photographs to his neighbours whose numbers were in his contact list.

According to the Bandra police, the complainant is a resident of Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra (W). The victim works as a delivery partner with an instant grocery delivery company. On April 23, the victim, who was in need of some money, had downloaded loan applications on his mobile phone and had taken a loan of Rs 6000, on the condition that the said loan will be repaid by April 30.

"On April 29, the victim received calls from unknown numbers and the callers threatened him that if the victim did not repay the loan in time, then they would defame him. However, since the salary of the victim gets credited on the 2nd day of the month, he could not repay the money on April 30. On Tuesday, when the victim came home, he was informed by his wife that at least six neighbours of him had received a nude morphed image of the victim on their phones. The said image also contained a message in Hindi that the victim had taken a loan and is not repaying it," said a police officer.

He added, the victim then approached the police and got a criminal case registered against the loan sharks. The victim had provided at least five mobile numbers from which he was getting threatening calls to repay the loan amount. The police have registered a case on charges of punishment for defamation and punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:44 PM IST