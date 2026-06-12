Mumbai: Bajrang Dal Files Police Complaint Against Journalist Over Alleged Inflammatory Social Media Remarks

Bajrang Dal members have sought police action against journalist Arun Kumar, alleging that remarks in a viral video could disturb public order and incite violence | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 11: The right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal has filed an official complaint with the Mumbai Police, demanding immediate legal action against Arun Kumar, a Consulting Editor at Reporter TV, a Malayalam language news channel. The group accuses the journalist of inciting students to violence and rioting through social media channels.

Complaint alleges incitement through social media

According to an official letter dated 11 June 2026, the complaint was formally submitted to the Senior Police Inspector at Charkop Police Station in Mumbai.

The letter, issued by the Malad-Kandivali (West) Marve District unit of the Bajrang Dal, alleges that a video circulating on social media shows Kumar encouraging students to orchestrate riots, set the city ablaze, and adopt violent methods under the guise of staging protests.

The organisation has labelled his remarks as highly irresponsible, warning that such rhetoric directly threatens public peace, law, and order.

Bajrang Dal seeks swift investigation and preventive measures

Signed by Prakhand Sanyojak Satish Pal and District Joint Secretary Pavin Panthayil, the complaint urges authorities to investigate the video's authenticity immediately.

The Bajrang Dal has requested that the police preserve digital evidence and initiate strict legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant laws if a breach is established.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Shia Youth Brigade Files Complaint Over Offensive Content Targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader

Furthermore, the group has called for swift preventive measures to safeguard public safety and avert potential social unrest. Representatives from the Charkop Police Station confirmed receipt of the letter on 11 June. Local authorities are expected to review the digital evidence before determining further action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/