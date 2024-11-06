Mumbai: Baha'is Celebrate 'Twin Holy Days' Marking Birthdays Of Founders Bab And Baha’u’llah With Commemorative Events

Baha'is at their Mumbai centre | File Photo

Mumbai: The Baha’is of Mumbai celebrated their 'twin holy days' during the weekend to mark the birthdays of the two founders of their faith. Baha'is gathered in November 2 at the Baha'i Centre in New Marine Lines to celebrate the birthday of the Bab, and on November 3, the birth anniversary of Baha’u’llah. The two consecutive commemorations are referred to as “The Twin Holy Days.” The Bab and Baha’u’llah are revered as the central figures of the Baha'i faith.

The first day commemorates the 1819 birth in Shiraz, Iran, of Siyyid ‘Ali-Muhammad, who later took the title 'the Bab', meaning 'the gate'. The Baha'i consider the Bab as the herald who provided spiritual preparation for Baha’u’llah, the Prophet and founder of the Baha’i aith.

November 3 commemorated the 1817 birth of Baha’u’llah who was born Mirza Husayn-‘Ali in Núr, Iran. Baha’u’llah means the 'Glory of God'. His teachings and sacred writings are the basis of the Baha’i religion, an inclusive faith whose followers believe the global community must come to see itself as one people whose watchword is 'Unity in Diversity.'

The Baha’i Faith has grown to more than 6 million believers in nearly every country and territory across the globe. It has its headquarters at Haifa, Israel, where an elected nine-member body called the Universal House of Justice presides over matters of administration and spirituality. One of their centres is the Baha'i House of Worship, popularly known as the Lotus Temple in New Delhi. The faith has no clergy.

After its declaration in 1844, the faith flourished for six years but the martyrdom of its founder in 1850. He urged his followers to seek out the second manifestation. In 1863, Mirza Husayn-Ali, who later took the title of Baha’u’llah, declared himself as the promised one. He was persecuted for his beliefs and exiled.

Baha’is believe that appearance their twin Prophets, the Bab and Baha’u’llah fulfill the awaited prophecy of the 'Promised Day of God' when peace and harmony would be established on earth.

In a statement, Mumbai Baha'is said that Baha’u’llah believed that the purpose of the one true God in manifesting himself is to summon all mankind to truthfulness and sincerity, to piety and trustworthiness, to resignation and submissiveness to the will of God, to forbearance and kindliness, to uprightness and wisdom.