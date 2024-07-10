Mumbai: Baha'i Communities Commemorate Anniversary Of Bab's Martyrdom, Reflect On His Legacy Of Unity And Peace |

Mumbai: Baha'is worldwide observed the anniversary of the martyrdom of Bab, the 'Herald' of the faith, on July 9. In Mumbai, Baha'is met in the afternoon at the Bahai Centre in New Marine Lines to offer prayers in his remembrance.

The Bab was born as Siyyid Ali Muhammad in Shiraz, Iran, in 1819. In 1844, at the age of 24, he announced himself as the messenger of God and took the name of 'Bab' or gate, signifying his role as the door through which God's message would be revealed. He announced the coming of the Prophet.

At the Mumbai centre, Baha'is recited prayers and recited the Tablet of Visitation, an important scripture, said Nargis Gaur, secretary of the local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of Mumbai. "We recount the memories of the Bab as he spent his last days," said Gaur.

In a statement, Mumbai's Baha'i community said that the Bab is regarded as the forerunner to the founder prophet of the Baha'i Faith, Baha'u'llah. Baha'is said that the Bab courageously stood for his beliefs until the end when he was shot on July 9 at noon in 1850.

"The Bab's mission was to prepare humanity for the advent of a new divine revelation. His teachings of unity, peace, and equality, inspire millions worldwide, guiding them toward a more harmonious and just society. As the Bab himself declared, 'I am the Primal Point from which have been generated all created things.' His enduring legacy serves as a beacon of hope and transformation, calling on individuals to embrace principles of love, unity, and compassion, ultimately paving the way for a brighter future for all."

The Baha'is revere the Bab, prophet Baha'u'llah, and his eldest son Abdul Baha as the three central figures of their faith. The Baha'i, who follow a monotheistic religion, do not have priests or idols. Members form local units called Spiritual Assemblies which meet for prayers and public service missions.

The faith's headquarters is in Haifa, Israel, where an elected nine-member body called the Universal House of Justice presides over matters of administration and spirituality. One of their centres is the Baha'i House of Worship, popularly known as the Lotus Temple in New Delhi.