Mumbai: Baha'i Community Brings Cheers To Underprivileged Children Battling With Cancer

Baha'i Community | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Baha'i community organised a fun-filled event to create a memorable day for underprivileged children suffering from cancer. The community also felicitated Harakhchand Savla, a social worker who has been working for the betterment of children fighting cancer.

The Baha'i community is one of the newest and modern religions in the world that teaches the essential worth of all religions and believes in the unity of humans. With the same beliefs, the Mumbai community of this global religion also keeps itself engaged with various social welfare works.

In one such initiative, the community organised a special event for children battling with cancer. The children associated with Jeevan Jyot Cancer Care and Relief Trust were invited to the Baha’i Centre at Marine Lines on Saturday and were served with a delightful evening. The community organised magic shows, puppet shows and other entertaining events to give a fun-filled evening to the children fighting this chronic disease.

Harakhchand Savla Felicitated:

The Baha'i community also took the benefit of this event to felicitate Harakhchand Savla, the managing trustee of Jeevan Jyot organisation who has been working for these children since the last four decades. Mr. Savla had rented out his restaurant to serve the cancer patients full-time after he learnt about the daily difficulties faced by the cancer patients. Through Jeevan Jyot, he carries out around seventy different kinds of activities for cancer patients as well as homeless people.

Mr. Savla said, “I am grateful that the Baha'i community organised such a joyful evening for the children fighting with cancer. Felicitation and support from such communities and organisations keep me going.”