 Mumbai: Baha'i Community Brings Cheers To Underprivileged Children Battling With Cancer
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Baha'i Community Brings Cheers To Underprivileged Children Battling With Cancer

Mumbai: Baha'i Community Brings Cheers To Underprivileged Children Battling With Cancer

The Baha'i community is one of the newest and modern religions in the world that teaches the essential worth of all religions and believes in the unity of humans.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Baha'i Community | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Baha'i community organised a fun-filled event to create a memorable day for underprivileged children suffering from cancer. The community also felicitated Harakhchand Savla, a social worker who has been working for the betterment of children fighting cancer.

The Baha'i community is one of the newest and modern religions in the world that teaches the essential worth of all religions and believes in the unity of humans. With the same beliefs, the Mumbai community of this global religion also keeps itself engaged with various social welfare works.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bhavishya Yaan Project Completes 15 Years, Beneficiaries Join Celebration
article-image

In one such initiative, the community organised a special event for children battling with cancer. The children associated with Jeevan Jyot Cancer Care and Relief Trust were invited to the Baha’i Centre at Marine Lines on Saturday and were served with a delightful evening. The community organised magic shows, puppet shows and other entertaining events to give a fun-filled evening to the children fighting this chronic disease.

Read Also
Thane: Over 600 Candidates Selected, Shortlisted At Job Fair In Mumbra
article-image

Harakhchand Savla Felicitated:

The Baha'i community also took the benefit of this event to felicitate Harakhchand Savla, the managing trustee of Jeevan Jyot organisation who has been working for these children since the last four decades. Mr. Savla had rented out his restaurant to serve the cancer patients full-time after he learnt about the daily difficulties faced by the cancer patients. Through Jeevan Jyot, he carries out around seventy different kinds of activities for cancer patients as well as homeless people.

Mr. Savla said, “I am grateful that the Baha'i community organised such a joyful evening for the children fighting with cancer. Felicitation and support from such communities and organisations keep me going.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sameer Wankhede Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Quashing Of ED Case

Sameer Wankhede Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Quashing Of ED Case

Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Anonymous Emailer Threatens To Blow Up Office Of US Consulate General...

Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Anonymous Emailer Threatens To Blow Up Office Of US Consulate General...

Special TADA Court Requests Supreme Court Records For Trial Against 3rd Accused In 1993 Blast Case

Special TADA Court Requests Supreme Court Records For Trial Against 3rd Accused In 1993 Blast Case

Mumbai: Baha'i Community Brings Cheers To Underprivileged Children Battling With Cancer

Mumbai: Baha'i Community Brings Cheers To Underprivileged Children Battling With Cancer

Mumbai: Interstate Gang In Monkey Caps, Infamous For Dacoity & Robbery, Busted By Ghatkopar Police

Mumbai: Interstate Gang In Monkey Caps, Infamous For Dacoity & Robbery, Busted By Ghatkopar Police