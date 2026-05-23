Mumbai Bahá’í Community Gathers At Marine Lines To Commemorate Declaration Of The Báb, Marking Dawn Of New Spiritual Era

Mumbai Bahá’í Community Gathers At Marine Lines To Commemorate Declaration Of The Báb |

Mumbai: The Bahá’í Community of Mumbai gathered at the Bahá’í Centre in New Marine Lines on the evening of 23 May to commemorate the sacred Festival of the Declaration of the Báb, an event regarded by Bahá’ís as marking the dawn of a new era in humanity’s spiritual history.

Diverse Gatherings in Unity

The programme observed the historic night in 1844 when the Báb, a young merchant from Shiraz in Persia, announced His divine mission and proclaimed the imminent coming of Bahá’u’lláh, the Promised One foretold in the sacred scriptures of the world’s religions. His declaration gave rise to a spiritual movement that would eventually spread across the globe and lay the foundation of the Bahá’í Faith.

Members of the Bahá’í community, friends and seekers from diverse backgrounds attended the gathering in a spirit of unity and fellowship. The programme featured c readings from the Sacred Writings, devotional music and reflections on the life and sacrifice of the Báb.

Reverence at 9:12 PM

The commemoration continued until 9:12 p.m., the hour traditionally associated with the Declaration of the Báb and observed by Bahá’ís worldwide with deep reverence. As the moment approached, the gathering observed a period of silence and reflection, recalling the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Speakers reflected on the life of the Báb, who was only twenty-five years old when He declared His mission. They highlighted His message of spiritual awakening, compassion, purity of motive and the unity of humankind. Despite persecution, imprisonment and eventual martyrdom, His teachings prepared humanity for the coming of Bahá’u’lláh, Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, whose teachings emphasise the oneness of humanity and universal peace.

Read Also Western Railway Begins Concrete And Fencing Work At Garib Nagar After Demolition Of Over 500 Illegal...

Relevance of Bahá’í Principles

Organisers said the programme also underscored the continuing relevance of Bahá’í principles in the modern world, including the equality of women and men, harmony between science and religion, elimination of prejudice, universal education, justice and the unity of all peoples and nations.

The evening's services included fellowship and prayers for peace and unity. Participants described the gathering as spiritually uplifting and reaffirmed the Bahá’í belief that humanity is one family and that hope, faith and unity remain essential for a better future.

For Bahá’ís around the world, the Declaration of the Báb is one of the nine Holy Days of the Bahá’í calendar and holds profound spiritual significance as the beginning of a worldwide movement dedicated to the spiritual and social advancement of humankind.

Will send photo after the meeting concludes at 9.30.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/