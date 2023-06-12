 Mumbai: Badlapur-CSMT AC Local Develops Technical Snag Leading to Delays in Other Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Badlapur-CSMT AC Local Develops Technical Snag Leading to Delays in Other Services

Mumbai: Badlapur-CSMT AC Local Develops Technical Snag Leading to Delays in Other Services

The issue, reported at 1:51 pm, same was rectified at 2.07 pm resulted in the train reaching CSMT more than half an hour behind schedule.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image

A Badlapur-CSMT air conditioned local train encountered a technical snag at Kanjurmarg on Monday afternoon causing delays and affecting several other local services of central railway main line.

The issue, reported at 1:51 pm, same was rectified at 2.07 pm resulted in the train reaching CSMT more than half an hour behind schedule.

According to sources, the technical glitch was identified as a brake binding issue in the affected train.

"This problem caused a significant delay in the arrival of the Badlapur-CSMT AC local at its destination, subsequently impacting around a dozen other local services," said a passenger who was traveling in same train.

However railway authorities acted swiftly to address the situation, mobilizing maintenance crews to rectify the fault.

"The diligent efforts of the railway staff ensured that the technical issue was resolved in a timely manner," said an official of CR.

Read Also
Mumbai News: WR’s AC local develops fault again, commuters aghast
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Badlapur-CSMT AC Local Develops Technical Snag Leading to Delays in Other Services

Mumbai: Badlapur-CSMT AC Local Develops Technical Snag Leading to Delays in Other Services

Mira Bhayandar: Surya Water Project 85% Complete; Full Implementation Expected in a Year

Mira Bhayandar: Surya Water Project 85% Complete; Full Implementation Expected in a Year

2008 Malegaon Blast Trial: Accused Seeks Action Against Former ATS officer For False Implication

2008 Malegaon Blast Trial: Accused Seeks Action Against Former ATS officer For False Implication

Mumbra Story Is Bogus Just Like 'The Kerala Story': Naseem Khan

Mumbra Story Is Bogus Just Like 'The Kerala Story': Naseem Khan

'Face Penalty If...': Mumbai Police Declares 'No Honking Day' On Wednesday

'Face Penalty If...': Mumbai Police Declares 'No Honking Day' On Wednesday