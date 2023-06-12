Mumbai: Badlapur-CSMT AC Local Develops Technical Snag Leading to Delays in Other Services

A Badlapur-CSMT air conditioned local train encountered a technical snag at Kanjurmarg on Monday afternoon causing delays and affecting several other local services of central railway main line.

The issue, reported at 1:51 pm, same was rectified at 2.07 pm resulted in the train reaching CSMT more than half an hour behind schedule.

According to sources, the technical glitch was identified as a brake binding issue in the affected train.

"This problem caused a significant delay in the arrival of the Badlapur-CSMT AC local at its destination, subsequently impacting around a dozen other local services," said a passenger who was traveling in same train.

However railway authorities acted swiftly to address the situation, mobilizing maintenance crews to rectify the fault.

"The diligent efforts of the railway staff ensured that the technical issue was resolved in a timely manner," said an official of CR.