 Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Ghatkopar Quarters; Probe Underway
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Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Ghatkopar Quarters; Probe Underway

Mumbai Police Constable Kishor Maske, attached to Azad Maidan Police Station, allegedly died by suicide at his Ghatkopar police quarters. He was found hanging with a nylon rope at his residence. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
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Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Ghatkopar Quarters; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: A police constable attached to Azad Maidan Police Station allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor Maske, who was serving as a police havaldar. According to preliminary information, Maske took the extreme step by hanging himself using a nylon rope at his residence in the police quarters located in Ghatkopar.

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The incident came to light after he was found hanging inside his home. Local police rushed to the spot and initiated further procedures.

The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

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If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

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