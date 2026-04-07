Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Ghatkopar Quarters; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: A police constable attached to Azad Maidan Police Station allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor Maske, who was serving as a police havaldar. According to preliminary information, Maske took the extreme step by hanging himself using a nylon rope at his residence in the police quarters located in Ghatkopar.

The incident came to light after he was found hanging inside his home. Local police rushed to the spot and initiated further procedures.

The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

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