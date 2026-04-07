Anti-Narcotics Cell Of Mumbai Police Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹7.69 Crore From Vile Parle, 24-Year-Old Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough under its ongoing anti-drug campaign, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police has seized narcotics worth Rs 7.69 crore from the Vile Parle area and arrested an alleged drug smuggler, officials said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by the Worli Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, which recovered 7 kilograms and 600 grams of hydroponic cannabis concealed inside a trolley bag. The seized contraband is estimated to have a high value in the international market.

The action was part of a city-wide special drive launched to dismantle drug networks operating in Mumbai. During patrol duty on Ferozshah Mehta Road in Vile Parle East, the police team noticed a youth standing with a trolley bag.

On spotting the police vehicle, he appeared nervous and attempted to flee, raising suspicion.

Acting swiftly, the police intercepted him and conducted preliminary questioning. He identified himself as Adnan Nasir Khan (24), a resident of Mira Road and originally from Nashik, officials said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused admitted that the trolley bag contained hydroponic cannabis and that he had come to the location with the intention of selling the drugs. A subsequent search of the bag led to the recovery of cannabis packed in white plastic packets.

Officials said forensic examination confirmed the substance to be hydroponic cannabis, a high-grade variant cultivated using advanced methods and known to be more potent and expensive than conventional cannabis. The seized material was then sealed and taken into custody as evidence.

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Police also recovered a mobile phone and a passport from the accused, both of which have been seized for further investigation.

A case has been registered at Vile Parle Police Station under Section 20(b) of the NDPS Act along with other applicable provisions.

Investigators are now probing the source from which the accused procured these drugs and the intended recipients, with officials suspecting the involvement of a larger drug syndicate operating behind the supply chain.

Officials noted that in the last two months alone, the Mumbai Police have seized drugs worth approximately Rs 38 crore as part of its intensified crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the city.

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