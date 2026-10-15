Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation Finds Missing, Fake QR Codes On ‘Green Crackers’, Seeks Stricter Monitoring

Awaaz Foundation has called for stricter checks on firecracker sales after finding QR code irregularities in tested brands | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: Raising concerns over air and noise pollution ahead of the festive season, Awaaz Foundation tested 17 brands of firecrackers and found that all the crackers were labelled as ‘green crackers’. Some did not carry QR codes, while some QR codes were fake. The crackers were purchased from BMC- and police-licensed shops.

Foundation Seeks Stricter Enforcement

The foundation has now written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling for stricter monitoring of firecracker distribution outlets, sales and end use, highlighting the ban on the use of firecrackers in public spaces until December 2027.

"As several festivals, including Devi visarjan and Durga Puja, Dussehra, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas and New Year, approach (when firecrackers are commonly burst in public spaces), we request you to ensure that restrictions on firecrackers are strictly enforced from the point of distribution, sale and end use," the letter says.

Concerns Over Air Quality

Sumaira Abdulali from Awaaz Foundation said, "In the interest of citizens' health, especially during the winter, when weather conditions allow pollutants to settle and be easily inhaled, protecting people's health from air pollution should be a priority for the state government. AQI in Mumbai has slid from a level last month of 'Good' into 'Moderate' at 101, with PM2.5 at 103 at Kherwadi on Wednesday morning."

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Areas With Poorest AQI

Areas with the poorest AQI on Wednesday, as per CPCB data:

Deonar – 162

Bandra East – 143

Bhandup West – 125

Worli – 124

BKC – 123

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