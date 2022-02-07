Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver killed after speeding SUV rams into 3-wheeler in Bandra; latter arrested

A 39-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed in a road accident on Monday morning after a speeding SUV crashed into the three-wheeler near St Teresa High School in Bandra (W).

The SUV driver, identified as Hatim Malampattiwala (24), is a Surat-based businessman, who was on his way back home at 6 am when the incident occurred.

According to police, the auto driver, Susheel Kumar Yadav (39), a resident of Santacruz, was in Bandra (W) after dropping a passenger, when a speeding SUV, Jeep Wrangler, GJ-16-DC-5152, driven by Malampattiwala, a director with a leading service provider of a tug boat and shipping support service from Surat.

When Malampattiwala was returning home, he lost control of his vehicle while taking a sharp right turn near St. Teresa High School and crashed into Yadav's auto-rickshaw, mangling it completely.

While Malampattiwala tried to speed away without offering any help, he was caught by the police patrolling after getting an alert. Meanwhile, the locals removed Yadav from the mangled autorickshaw and rushed him to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, but was declared brought dead.

Malampattiwala was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

The primary probe revealed that Malampattiwala was not driving under the influence of alcohol which was proved after a medical examination.

He will be produced before the Bandra Court on Tuesday. Police said that Malampattiwala frequently visits his family members in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Yadav’s family was torn after learning of the accident as he was the sole breadwinner for his family of elderly parents, wife, and seven children.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:10 PM IST